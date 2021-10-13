Share the Warmth, an opportunity to get or donate free winter clothing will open for the entire Bellevue community on Friday, October 15 in the covered entry at First Presbyterian Church, 305 Market Street. The door is located at the corner of Market and Fourth Streets.
Coats, jackets, snow pants, sweatshirts, gloves, hats, scarves, mittens, boots, etc. can be dropped off at any time. Items need to be clean and in good condition, in sizes for infants through adults. Clothing will be available until February 28, 2022.
