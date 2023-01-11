Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet, performed by The Acting Company, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center on the University of Dubuque campus. The performance is part of the 10th annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.

William Shakespeare’s iconic and timeless Romeo and Juliet is one of the greatest love stories in literature. The gripping drama spun out of the ancient grudge between two families makes Romeo and Juliet as relevant to modern society as it was to audiences four centuries ago. The star-crossed lovers follow their passion to the ultimate tragic end.