Romeo and Juliet, performed by The Acting Company, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center on the University of Dubuque campus. The performance is part of the 10th annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
William Shakespeare’s iconic and timeless Romeo and Juliet is one of the greatest love stories in literature. The gripping drama spun out of the ancient grudge between two families makes Romeo and Juliet as relevant to modern society as it was to audiences four centuries ago. The star-crossed lovers follow their passion to the ultimate tragic end.
Founded in 1972 by John Houseman and Margot Harley with members of the first graduating class of Julliard’s Drama Division, The Acting Company has performed for over 4 million people in 48 states and 10 foreign countries, in small towns and large cities alike.
Tickets for Romeo and Juliet can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett Street; by calling 563.585.SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Conlon Construction is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-2023 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.