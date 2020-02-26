Ryley Seymour of Bellevue was one of 27 Wartburg College students or recent graduates to win an award at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards Friday, Feb. 6, in Des Moines.
Seymour earned first for Entertainment Show, second for Air Personality and third for Promo in the radio division.
Wartburg student media took home a total of 52 awards, including 33 in the News Media division - a school record for awards. The Trumpet, the college's student-run newspaper, also was named the News Media Organization of the Year.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association's conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.