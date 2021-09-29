The Tee-Up for Serve Haiti Golf Fundraiser will take place Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Bellevue Golf Club.
The event will be a 4-person best shot 9-hole tournament with tee times available from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person and includes cart, dinner and prizes. Those not interested in golfing, but still want to support the cause may eat dinner catered by Kalmes Restaurant for $20. For registration or to make a donation to Serve Haiti, call Cindy Broders at (563) 495-4523 or Dave Broders at (563) 495-0529.
