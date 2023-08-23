Betty, a resident of Mill Valley, raised her family in Springbrook. She enjoyed a 25-year career at the Bellevue Elementary Public School because of the students, teachers and staff. As she begins a new decade, she would love to hear from you via a card or note (1201 Park Street, Bellevue, IA 52031). Friends are also invited to greet Betty at an Open House on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 - 3 pm at the Bellevue Community Center (cards only please).
Thank you from her children - Joan McKim, Doug, Gary (deceased), Mary Ellen Petrek, Lori Byerly, Paula Villhauer, and James.
