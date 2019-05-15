Aging, Active & Alive Walk will be held Friday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m. at Felderman Park, Bellevue.
The event is being held during Older Americans Month to celebrate the strength and vitality of older Americans and to emphasize the importance of being active.
The walk is free and people of all ages are encouraged to participate.
The event is sponsored by Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging. To register, call Vicki Hyke at 319-874-6847 or Janet Buls at 319-231-1551.
