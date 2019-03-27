Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, April 1: Puzzles

Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, April 2: Puzzles/Euchre

Cranberry Chicken Salad, Crackers, Three Bean Salad, Peaches, Milk

Wednesday, April 3: Puzzles/Cribbage

Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Thursday, April 4: Puzzles/500

Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin, Chocolate Milk, Margarine

Friday, April 5: Puzzles

Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Sugar Cookie, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce

Volunteers: Ray and Karen