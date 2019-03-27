Senior Menu

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, April 1: Puzzles
Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, April 2: Puzzles/Euchre
Cranberry Chicken Salad, Crackers, Three Bean Salad, Peaches, Milk
Wednesday, April 3: Puzzles/Cribbage
Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Thursday, April 4: Puzzles/500
Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin, Chocolate Milk, Margarine
Friday, April 5: Puzzles
Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Sugar Cookie, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce
Volunteers: Ray and Karen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.