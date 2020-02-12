senior menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, February 17: Puzzles

Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

Volunteers: Marcia Steines   

Tuesday, February 18: Puzzles/Euchre-Fresh Conversations

Beef Chili With Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing

Volunteers: Karen Osar

Wednesday, February 19: Cribbage/Puzzles

Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller

Thursday, February 20: Puzzles/500

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, MilkVolunteer: Ray Lang

Friday, February 21: Puzzles

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Ketchup

Volunteer: Karen and Ray