senior menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, February 17: Puzzles
Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, February 18: Puzzles/Euchre-Fresh Conversations
Beef Chili With Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing
Volunteers: Karen Osar
Wednesday, February 19: Cribbage/Puzzles
Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller
Thursday, February 20: Puzzles/500
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, MilkVolunteer: Ray Lang
Friday, February 21: Puzzles
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Ketchup
Volunteer: Karen and Ray
