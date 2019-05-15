Senior Menu

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, May 20: Puzzles-Volunteer Event 9-10 am at the Meal Site
Chicken Noodle Casserole, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches, Chocolate Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, May 21: Puzzles/500-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am
Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato Mixed Green Salad, Cornbread, Pears, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Italian Dressing
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, May 22: Cribbage/Puzzles
Garlic Rosemary Chicken, Mashed Red Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding, Milk
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, May 23: Puzzles/Euchre
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit, Milk
Volunteer: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines
Friday, May 24: Puzzles
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Hamburger Bun, Peach Cobbler, Milk, Ketchup
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
