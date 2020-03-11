senior menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, March 16: Puzzles

BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Hash Brown Casserole, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, March 17: Puzzles/Euchre-Fresh Conversations

Beef Cabbage Casserole, Harvard Beets, Corn Casserole, Wheat Bread, Lime Fruited Gelatin, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Karen Osar

Wednesday, March 18: Cribbage/Puzzles

Creole Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Wheat Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Margarine

Volunteer: Shirley Peters

Thursday, March 19: Puzzles/500

Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, MilkVolunteer: Ray Lang

Friday, March 20: Puzzles

Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine

Volunteer: Karen & Ray