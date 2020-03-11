senior menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, March 16: Puzzles
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Hash Brown Casserole, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, March 17: Puzzles/Euchre-Fresh Conversations
Beef Cabbage Casserole, Harvard Beets, Corn Casserole, Wheat Bread, Lime Fruited Gelatin, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Karen Osar
Wednesday, March 18: Cribbage/Puzzles
Creole Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Wheat Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Shirley Peters
Thursday, March 19: Puzzles/500
Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, MilkVolunteer: Ray Lang
Friday, March 20: Puzzles
Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Karen & Ray
