senior menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, March 11: Puzzles

Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, March 12: Puzzles/500

Southwestern Chicken Pasta, Brussels Sprouts, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Cranberry Crisp, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Diane Huebner

Wednesday, March 13: Cribbage/Puzzles/Bingo-Birthday Day

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller

Thursday, March 14: Puzzles/Euchre

Beef Shepherd’s Pie, Harvard Beets, Corn Casserole, Rye Bread, Lime Fruited Gelatin, Milk, Margarine    

Volunteers: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines

Friday, March 15: Puzzles

Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Volunteers: Linda Bennett