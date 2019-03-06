senior menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, March 11: Puzzles
Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cookie, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, March 12: Puzzles/500
Southwestern Chicken Pasta, Brussels Sprouts, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Cranberry Crisp, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Diane Huebner
Wednesday, March 13: Cribbage/Puzzles/Bingo-Birthday Day
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller
Thursday, March 14: Puzzles/Euchre
Beef Shepherd’s Pie, Harvard Beets, Corn Casserole, Rye Bread, Lime Fruited Gelatin, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines
Friday, March 15: Puzzles
Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Volunteers: Linda Bennett
