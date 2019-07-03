Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, July 8: Puzzles

BBQ Chicken Breast, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

Tuesday, July 9: Puzzles/Euchre

Grilled Pork with Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears

Volunteers: JoAnn Latham

Wednesday, July 10: Puzzles/Cribbage-Angels Home Care Lori Bently “Staying Hydrated”

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Diced Red Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters

Thursday, July 11: Puzzles/500

Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake

Volunteer: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines

Friday, July 12: Puzzles

Chicken & Dumplings, Harvard Beets, Broccoli, Baked Cookie

Volunteer: Dave & Charlene Nylander