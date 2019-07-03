Senior Menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, July 8: Puzzles
BBQ Chicken Breast, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, July 9: Puzzles/Euchre
Grilled Pork with Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears
Volunteers: JoAnn Latham
Wednesday, July 10: Puzzles/Cribbage-Angels Home Care Lori Bently “Staying Hydrated”
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Diced Red Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters
Thursday, July 11: Puzzles/500
Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Volunteer: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines
Friday, July 12: Puzzles
Chicken & Dumplings, Harvard Beets, Broccoli, Baked Cookie
Volunteer: Dave & Charlene Nylander
