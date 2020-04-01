Senior Menu

Week of April 6,2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Home Delivery Meals

Bellevue Meal Site

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

*As a reminder-The Bellevue Meal Site is currently only offering home-delivered meals due to COVID-19 concerns.

Monday, April 6:

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

    

Tuesday, April 7:

Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

    

Wednesday, April 8:

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake

    

Thursday, April 9:

Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie

Friday, April 10: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY