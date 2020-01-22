Senior Menu

Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, January 27: Puzzles
Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, January 28: Puzzles/500
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Ray Lang
Wednesday, January 29: Cribbage/Puzzles
Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, January 30: Puzzles/Euchre
Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, MilkVolunteer: Karen Osar
Friday, January 31: Puzzles-Care giver class at 10:00-11:00 am by Sally Davies of Clover Ridge Place
Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk
Volunteer: Linda Bennette Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, January 23: Puzzles/500
Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, MargarineVolunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, January 24: Puzzles
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Karen & Ray
