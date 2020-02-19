Senior Menu

Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, February 24: Puzzles
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, February 25: Puzzles/500
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Whole Kernel Corn, Cabbage with Carrots, Cornbread, Fluffy Fruit Salad, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Jr. Steines
Wednesday, February 26: Cribbage/Puzzles
Potato Crusted Fish, Green Beans, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller
Thursday, February 27: Puzzles/Euchre
Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, MilkVolunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, February 28: Puzzles-Care giver class at 10:00 am by Sally Davies of Clover Ridge Place
Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
