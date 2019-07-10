Senior Menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, July 15: Puzzles Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, July 16: Puzzles/500-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am
Italian Pork Loin, Cheese Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce
Volunteers: Judi Daniels
Wednesday, July 17: Cribbage/Puzzles
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit
Volunteer: Shirley Peters, Glenda Miller, Bea Hansen
Thursday, July 18: Puzzles/Euchre
Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad
Volunteer: Dave & Charlene Nylander
Friday, July 19: Puzzles
Breaded Pollock, Baked Potato, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
