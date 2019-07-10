Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, July 15: Puzzles    Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, July 16: Puzzles/500-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am

Italian Pork Loin, Cheese Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce

Volunteers: Judi Daniels

Wednesday, July 17: Cribbage/Puzzles

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit

Volunteer: Shirley Peters, Glenda Miller, Bea Hansen

Thursday, July 18: Puzzles/Euchre

Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad

Volunteer: Dave & Charlene Nylander

Friday, July 19: Puzzles

Breaded Pollock, Baked Potato, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp

Volunteer: Linda Bennett