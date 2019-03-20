Senior Menu

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, March 25: Puzzles
Spaghetti Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Garlic Texas Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, March 26: Puzzles/500
Shredded Pork, BBQ Sauce, Confetti Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Peaches, Milk
Volunteers: Diane Huebner
Wednesday, March 27: Cribbage/Puzzles
Baked Chicken Breast, Mexican Picante Sauce, Brown Rice, Southwest Corn, Cookie, Milk
Volunteers: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller
Thursday, March 28: Puzzles/Euchre
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pie, Milk
Volunteers: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines
Friday, March 29: Puzzles-Care Giver class with Sally Davies from Clover Ridge 10:00 am
Breaded Pollock, Baby Red Potatoes, Broccoli, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce, Margarine
Volunteers: Linda Bennett
