senior menu

Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, March 2: Puzzles
Sausage w/Peppers & Onions, Mixed Beans, Saurkraut, Hot Dog Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, March 3: Puzzles/Euchre Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Jr. Steines
Wednesday, March 4: Cribbage/Puzzles
Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Shirley Peters
Thursday, March 5: Puzzles/500
Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, MargarineVolunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, March 6: Puzzles
Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce
Volunteer: Ray & Karen
