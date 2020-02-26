senior menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue

Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, March 2: Puzzles

Sausage w/Peppers & Onions, Mixed Beans, Saurkraut, Hot Dog Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, March 3: Puzzles/Euchre    Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Jr. Steines

Wednesday, March 4: Cribbage/Puzzles

Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, Margarine

Volunteer: Shirley Peters

Thursday, March 5: Puzzles/500

Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, MargarineVolunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, March 6: Puzzles

Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce

Volunteer: Ray & Karen