senior menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, August 19: Puzzles
Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, August 20: Puzzles/500-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am
Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, August 21: Cribbage/Puzzles
Breaded Pollock, Baked Potato, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, August 22: Puzzles/Euchre
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit
Volunteer: Jr Steines
Friday, August 23: Puzzles
Italian Pork Loin, Cheese Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce
Volunteer: Meg Baugh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.