senior menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, August 19: Puzzles

Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

Tuesday, August 20: Puzzles/500-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am

Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad

Volunteers: Meg Baugh

Wednesday, August 21: Cribbage/Puzzles

Breaded Pollock, Baked Potato, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, August 22: Puzzles/Euchre

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit

Volunteer: Jr Steines

Friday, August 23: Puzzles

Italian Pork Loin, Cheese Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce

Volunteer: Meg Baugh