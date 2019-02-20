Senior Menu

Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, Feb. 25: Puzzles
Baked Chicken Breast, Mexican Picante Sauce, Brown Rice, Southwest Corn, Cookie
Volunteers:Marcia Steines
Tuesday, Feb 26:Puzzles
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pie
Volunteers: Diane Huebner
Wednesday, February 27: Puzzles/Cribbage/Bingo
Breaded Pollock, Baby Red Potatoes, Broccoli, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteers: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller
Thursday, Feb. 28: Euchre
Shredded Pork, BBQ Sauce, Confetti Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Peaches
Volunteers: Eldora Steines/Jr. Steines
Friday, March 1: Puzzles/Cards
Spaghetti Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Garlic Texas Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Linda Bennett
