Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue

 Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, Feb. 25: Puzzles

Baked Chicken Breast, Mexican Picante Sauce, Brown Rice, Southwest Corn, Cookie

Volunteers:Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, Feb 26:Puzzles

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pie

Volunteers: Diane Huebner

Wednesday, February 27: Puzzles/Cribbage/Bingo

Breaded Pollock, Baby Red Potatoes, Broccoli, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteers: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller

Thursday, Feb. 28: Euchre

Shredded Pork, BBQ Sauce, Confetti Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Peaches    

Volunteers: Eldora Steines/Jr. Steines

Friday, March 1: Puzzles/Cards

Spaghetti Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Garlic Texas Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Linda Bennett