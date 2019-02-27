Senior Menu

Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, March 4: Puzzles
Chicken Supreme, Red Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, March 5: Puzzles/Euchre
Taco Meat, Lettuce & Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Tropical Fruit, Milk, Taco Sauce
Volunteers: Diane Huebner
Wednesday, March 6: Puzzles/Cribbage/Bingo
Vegetable Lasagna, Green Beans, Glazed Baby Carrots, Wheat Roll, Strawberry Shortcake Cookie, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, March 7: Puzzles/500
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk
Volunteers: Eldora Steines/Jr. Steines
Friday, March 8: Puzzles/Bingo or Cards
Tuna Noodle Casserole, Capri Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Peaches, Milk
Volunteers: Ray and Karen
