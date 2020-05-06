Senior Menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Home Delivery Meals
Bellevue
Meal Site
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666. *As a reminder-The Bellevue Meal Site is currently only offering home-delivered meals due to COVID-19 concerns. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.
Monday, May 11:
Sloppy Joe, Green Beans, Hot Potato Salad, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruit Cocktail, Milk, Ketchup
Tuesday, May 12:
Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie, Milk
Wednesday, May 13:
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Margarine
Thursday, May 14:
Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine (2)
Friday, May 15:
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine
