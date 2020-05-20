Senior Menu

Bellevue Home
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666. *As a reminder-The Bellevue Meal Site is currently only offering home-delivered meals due to COVID-19 concerns. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.
Monday, May 25: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY
Tuesday, May 26: Cheese Omelet, Tator Tot Casserole, Cinnamon Roll, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Wednesday, May 27:
Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin, Chocolate Milk, Margarine
Thursday, May 28:
Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk
Friday, May 29:
Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce
