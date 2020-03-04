Senior Menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, March 9: Puzzles
Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Karen Osar
Tuesday, March 10: Puzzles/500
Luther Manor Care
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Wednesday, March 11: Puzzles/Cribbage
Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard
Volunteer: Shirley Peters
Thursday, March 12: Puzzles/Euchre
Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, March 13: Puzzles
Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
