Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, March 9: Puzzles

Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Karen Osar

    

Tuesday, March 10: Puzzles/500

Luther Manor Care

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

Wednesday, March 11: Puzzles/Cribbage

Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard

Volunteer: Shirley Peters

Thursday, March 12: Puzzles/Euchre

Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, March 13: Puzzles

Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Volunteer: Linda Bennett