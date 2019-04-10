Senior Menus
Tasha Cook

Make reservations 24 hours. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, April 15: Puzzles

Smothered Meatballs, Bow Tie Pasta, Broccoli, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, April 16: Puzzles/Euchre-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am

Garlic Rosemary Chicken, Mashed Red Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding, Milk

Volunteer: Meg Baugh

Wednesday, April 17: Puzzles/Cribbage-Dr. Martha Smith Vision Health Senior Citizens Eye Care-Mill Valley Desserts

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit, Milk

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters

Thursday, April 18: Puzzles/500

Chicken Noodle Casserole, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches, Chocolate Milk

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, April 19: MEAL SITE CLOSED DUE TO GOOD FRIDAY