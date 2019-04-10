Make reservations 24 hours. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, April 15: Puzzles
Smothered Meatballs, Bow Tie Pasta, Broccoli, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, April 16: Puzzles/Euchre-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am
Garlic Rosemary Chicken, Mashed Red Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding, Milk
Volunteer: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, April 17: Puzzles/Cribbage-Dr. Martha Smith Vision Health Senior Citizens Eye Care-Mill Valley Desserts
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit, Milk
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, April 18: Puzzles/500
Chicken Noodle Casserole, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches, Chocolate Milk
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, April 19: MEAL SITE CLOSED DUE TO GOOD FRIDAY
