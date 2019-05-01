Senior Menu

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, May 6: Puzzles
Tuna Noodle Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Cinnamon Sugar Cookie, Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, May 7: Puzzles/500
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Cake with Frosting, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, May 8: Puzzles/Cribbage
Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Italian Vegetable Blend, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters
Thursday, May 9: Puzzles/Euchre-Care Giver Class with Sally Davies from Clover Ridge 10:00 a.m.
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, May 10: Puzzles
Glazed Ham, Hashbrown Casserole, Seasoned Green Beans, Dinner Roll, White Frosting, Coconut Cake, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
