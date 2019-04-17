Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue

Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hours. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, April 22: Puzzles

Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

Tuesday, April 23: Puzzles/500

BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Banana, Milk

Volunteers: Meg Baugh

Wednesday, April 24: Puzzles/Cribbage

Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Salad Dressing

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters

Thursday, April 25: Puzzles/Euchre

Crustless Chicken Pot Pie, Brown Rice, Brussels Sprouts, Oatmeal Cookie, Milk

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, April 26: Puzzles-Caregiver class with Sally Davies from Clover Ridge 10:00 am

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Peas, Pie, Milk

Volunteer: Linda Bennett