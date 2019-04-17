Senior Menu

Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hours. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, April 22: Puzzles
Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, April 23: Puzzles/500
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Banana, Milk
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, April 24: Puzzles/Cribbage
Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Salad Dressing
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, April 25: Puzzles/Euchre
Crustless Chicken Pot Pie, Brown Rice, Brussels Sprouts, Oatmeal Cookie, Milk
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, April 26: Puzzles-Caregiver class with Sally Davies from Clover Ridge 10:00 am
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Peas, Pie, Milk
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
