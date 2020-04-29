Senior Menu

Bellevue Home Delivery Meals-Bellevue Meal Site
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666. *As a reminder-The Bellevue Meal Site is currently only offering home-delivered meals due to COVID-19 concerns. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.
Friday, May 1: Tuna Noodle Au Gratin, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches, Chocolate Milk
Monday, May 4: BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Tuesday, May 5:
Chicken Tetrazzini, Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Pie, Milk
Wednesday, May 6:
Chilaquilles Casserole, Brown Rice, Green Peas, Baked Cookie, Milk
Thursday, May 7:
Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk
Friday, May, 8:
MOTHER’S DAY Pork Loin, Orange Cranberry Sauce, Hashbrown Casserole, Seasoned Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Frosted Coconut Cake, Milk, Margarine.
