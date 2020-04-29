Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Home Delivery Meals-Bellevue Meal Site

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666. *As a reminder-The Bellevue Meal Site is currently only offering home-delivered meals due to COVID-19 concerns.  Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week.  The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.

Friday, May 1:     Tuna Noodle Au Gratin, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches, Chocolate Milk

    

Monday, May 4:    BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Tuesday, May 5:

Chicken Tetrazzini, Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Pie, Milk    

Wednesday, May 6:

Chilaquilles Casserole, Brown Rice, Green Peas, Baked Cookie, Milk

Thursday, May 7:

Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk

Friday, May, 8:

MOTHER’S DAY    Pork Loin, Orange Cranberry Sauce, Hashbrown Casserole, Seasoned Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Frosted Coconut Cake, Milk, Margarine.