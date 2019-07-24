senior menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, July 29: Puzzles

Beef Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Brussel Sprouts, Baked Cookie

Volunteers:

Tuesday, July 30: Puzzles/500

Chicken Marsala, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Wheat Bread, Chocolate Raspberry Pudding

Volunteers:

Wednesday, July 31: Puzzles

Swiss Steak, Whipped Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Multi-Grain Bread, Strawberry Rhubarb Cake    Volunteer:

Thursday, August 1: Euchre/500

BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Hamburger Bun, Cranapple Crisp

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, August 2: Puzzles

Almond Dijon Chicken Breast, Italian Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Peaches

Volunteer: Linda Bennett