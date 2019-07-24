senior menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, July 29: Puzzles
Beef Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Brussel Sprouts, Baked Cookie
Volunteers:
Tuesday, July 30: Puzzles/500
Chicken Marsala, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Wheat Bread, Chocolate Raspberry Pudding
Volunteers:
Wednesday, July 31: Puzzles
Swiss Steak, Whipped Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Multi-Grain Bread, Strawberry Rhubarb Cake Volunteer:
Thursday, August 1: Euchre/500
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Hamburger Bun, Cranapple Crisp
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, August 2: Puzzles
Almond Dijon Chicken Breast, Italian Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Peaches
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
