Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, August 5: Puzzles

Baked Chicken Breast, Tarragon Cream Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Fruit

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, August 6: Puzzles/500

Beef Lasagna Bake, Tossed Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower, Texas Bread, Peach Cobbler    Volunteers: Judi Daniels

Wednesday, August 7: Puzzles/Cribbage

Potato Crusted Fish, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters

Thursday, August 8: Puzzles/Euchre

Sloppy Joe, Roasted Diced Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, August 9: Puzzles    Honey Mustard Chicken Salad, Carrot Raisin Salad, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin

Volunteer: Charlene and Dave Nylander