Senior Menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, August 5: Puzzles
Baked Chicken Breast, Tarragon Cream Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Fruit
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, August 6: Puzzles/500
Beef Lasagna Bake, Tossed Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower, Texas Bread, Peach Cobbler Volunteers: Judi Daniels
Wednesday, August 7: Puzzles/Cribbage
Potato Crusted Fish, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters
Thursday, August 8: Puzzles/Euchre
Sloppy Joe, Roasted Diced Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, August 9: Puzzles Honey Mustard Chicken Salad, Carrot Raisin Salad, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin
Volunteer: Charlene and Dave Nylander
