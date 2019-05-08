Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, May 13: Puzzles

Cranberry Chick Salad, Crackers, Three Bean Salad, Peaches, Milk

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, May 14: Puzzles/Euchre

Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Volunteers: Judi Daniels

Wednesday, May 15: Cribbage/Puzzles-Mill Valley Desserts

Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin, Chocolate Milk, Margarine

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, May 16: Puzzles/500

Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Sugar Cookie, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, May 17:

Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk

Volunteer: JoAnn Latham