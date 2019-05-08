Senior Menu

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, May 13: Puzzles
Cranberry Chick Salad, Crackers, Three Bean Salad, Peaches, Milk
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, May 14: Puzzles/Euchre
Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Volunteers: Judi Daniels
Wednesday, May 15: Cribbage/Puzzles-Mill Valley Desserts
Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin, Chocolate Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, May 16: Puzzles/500
Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Sugar Cookie, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, May 17:
Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk
Volunteer: JoAnn Latham
