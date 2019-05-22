Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, May 27: CLOSED FOR

MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday, May 28: Puzzles/Euchre

BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Banana, Milk

Volunteers: Judi Daniels

Wednesday, May 29: Puzzles/Cribbage

Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Salad Dressing

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, May 30: Puzzles/500

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Peas, Pie, MilkVolunteer: Eldora Steines

Friday, May 31: Puzzles-Walk @ Felderman Park 10:00 am

Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk

Volunteer: Meg Baugh