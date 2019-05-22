Senior Menu

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, May 27: CLOSED FOR
MEMORIAL DAY
Tuesday, May 28: Puzzles/Euchre
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Banana, Milk
Volunteers: Judi Daniels
Wednesday, May 29: Puzzles/Cribbage
Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Salad Dressing
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, May 30: Puzzles/500
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Peas, Pie, MilkVolunteer: Eldora Steines
Friday, May 31: Puzzles-Walk @ Felderman Park 10:00 am
Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk
Volunteer: Meg Baugh
