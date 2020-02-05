senior menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, February 10: Puzzles
Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday,February 11: Puzzles/500
Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine
Volunteers: Karen
Wednesday, February 12: Puzzles/Cribbage
Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller
Thursday, February 13: Puzzles/Euchre
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, February 14: Puzzles
Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
