senior menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, February 10: Puzzles

Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday,February 11: Puzzles/500

Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Volunteers: Karen

Wednesday, February 12: Puzzles/Cribbage

Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller

Thursday, February 13: Puzzles/Euchre

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, February 14: Puzzles

Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard

Volunteer: Linda Bennett