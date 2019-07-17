Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, July 22: Puzzles

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Penne, Marinara Sauce, Green Peas, Mandarin Oranges

Volunteers:Marcia Steines

Tuesday, July 23: Puzzles/Euchre

Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peach Pie

Volunteers: JoAnn Latham

Wednesday, July 24: Cribbage/Puzzles

Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, July 25: Puzzles/500

Glazed Ham, Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Baked Cookie

Volunteer: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines

Friday, July 26: Puzzles

Tuna Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Multi-Grain Bread, Cottage Cheese, Pineapple Tidbits

Volunteer: Meg Baugh