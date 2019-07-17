Senior Menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, July 22: Puzzles
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Penne, Marinara Sauce, Green Peas, Mandarin Oranges
Volunteers:Marcia Steines
Tuesday, July 23: Puzzles/Euchre
Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peach Pie
Volunteers: JoAnn Latham
Wednesday, July 24: Cribbage/Puzzles
Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, July 25: Puzzles/500
Glazed Ham, Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Baked Cookie
Volunteer: Jr. Steines/Eldora Steines
Friday, July 26: Puzzles
Tuna Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Multi-Grain Bread, Cottage Cheese, Pineapple Tidbits
Volunteer: Meg Baugh
