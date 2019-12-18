senior center menu
Tasha Cook

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, Dec. 23: Puzzles    Salisbury Beef, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Baked Cookie

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, December 24: Closed for the Holiday

Wednesday, December 25: Closed for the Holiday

Thursday, December 26: Puzzles/Euchre or 500

Grilled Pork Patty with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Pears

Friday, December 27: Puzzles-Care Giver Class by Sally Savies of Clover Ridge Place

Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Pie