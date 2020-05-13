Senior Menu

Bellevue Home Delivery Meals
Bellevue Meal Site
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
*As a reminder-The Bellevue Meal Site is currently only offering home-delivered meals due to COVID-19 concerns. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.
Monday, May 18:
Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
Tuesday, May 19:
Tator Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce, Milk
Wednesday, May 20:
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Thursday, May 21:
Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk, Margarine (2)
Friday, May 22: MEMORIAL DAY
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Warm Lemon Cake, Milk, Ketchup
