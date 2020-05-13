Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Home Delivery Meals

Bellevue Meal Site

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

*As a reminder-The Bellevue Meal Site is currently only offering home-delivered meals due to COVID-19 concerns.  Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week.  The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.

Monday, May 18:

Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

Tuesday, May 19:

Tator Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce, Milk

    

Wednesday, May 20:

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

Thursday, May 21:

Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk, Margarine (2)

Friday, May 22: MEMORIAL DAY

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Warm Lemon Cake, Milk, Ketchup