Senior Menu

Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, February 4: Puzzles
Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Tartar Sauce
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, February 5: Puzzles/Euchre
Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cup, Sour Cream, Italian Salad Dressing
Volunteers: Diane Huebner
Wednesday, February 6: Cribbage/Puzzles
Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Cookie
Volunteers: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, February 7: Puzzles/500
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Red Potatoes, Parslied Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteers: Eldora Steines/Jr. Steines
Friday, February 8: Puzzles/Cards
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Baked Beans, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Apple Slices
Volunteers: Ray and Karen
