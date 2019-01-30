Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue

 Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, February 4: Puzzles

Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Tartar Sauce

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, February 5: Puzzles/Euchre

Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cup, Sour Cream, Italian Salad Dressing

Volunteers: Diane Huebner

Wednesday, February 6: Cribbage/Puzzles

Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Cookie

Volunteers: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters

Thursday, February 7: Puzzles/500

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Red Potatoes, Parslied Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit    

Volunteers: Eldora Steines/Jr. Steines

Friday, February 8: Puzzles/Cards

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Baked Beans, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Apple Slices

Volunteers: Ray and Karen