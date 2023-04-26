Good news for those who need a little fellowship and a good meal. The Bellevue Senior Center is now back open five days per week from Monday through Friday. Hot congregate meals are now available all 5 days during the lunch hour, and optional senior activities are also available a few days a week. Hot meals can also be delivered.
Frozen meals can be purchased in bundles of five, and are also available for pickup or delivery.
