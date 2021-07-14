Senior citizens can enjoy hot meals at the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reached Iowa; and while the Bellevue Senior Center remains closed (due to lack of volunteers), hot meals are now also being delivered to Bellevue seniors.
The county senior center in Maquoketa had a “soft opening” this past Monday, according to Shannon Weber, aging specialist with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A), which operates the meal program.
The Bellevue meal site won’t be open yet as organizers are still trying to work out some details, Weber said. She said she’ll have to rely on volunteers there, “which is going to be tough.” Karen Osar, who ran the meal site has recently retired.
Weber encourages those interested in volunteering at the Bellevue Senior Center to contact her at the number provided at the end of this article. Meals for seniors in both Maquoketa and Bellevue are cooked and prepared in Bellevue.
An average of 10 to 15 people daily come to the Senior Center to eat, play cards, and socialize, Weber said. On Thursdays that number typically bumped up to 20 or more.
The last hot meals at the Bellevue site were served about March 19, when the state restricted the size of public gatherings in response to the pandemic.
Over the course of the pandemic, home-delivered meals continued being served in the county. Instead of daily hot meals, NEI3A switched to five frozen meals packaged in a box and delivered to participants.
RTA helped get the meals delivered by utilizing a driver to drive the volunteers or Weber to get the meals to people, an agreement between NEI3A and RTA.
As of June 1, NEI3A returned to having hot meals delivered daily by Weber and volunteers.
NEI3A factored public safety into deciding when to open, Weber said. With much of the senior population vaccinated, officials made the decision to reopen last month but left it up to the aging specialists, such as Weber, to determine exactly when to open.
As in previous years, the hot meals are prepared in Bellevue and transported to the Maquoketa site.
The cost of the meals remains a suggested donation.
Weber emphasized that more volunteers are still needed to help with meal delivery.
For more information about meal delivery or volunteering, contact Weber Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at (563) 652-6771.
