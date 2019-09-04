Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, September 9: Puzzles

BBQ Chicken Breast, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, September 10: Puzzles/Euchre

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Diced Red Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce

Volunteers: Euchre/Judi Daniels

Wednesday, September 11: Puzzles/Cribbage-“Celebrating Grandparents Day”

Grilled Pork with Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters

Thursday, September 12: Puzzles/500

Chicken & Dumplings, Harvard Beets, Broccoli, Baked CookieVolunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, September 13: Puzzles

Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake

Volunteer: Linda Bennett