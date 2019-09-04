Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, September 9: Puzzles
BBQ Chicken Breast, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, September 10: Puzzles/Euchre
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Diced Red Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce
Volunteers: Euchre/Judi Daniels
Wednesday, September 11: Puzzles/Cribbage-“Celebrating Grandparents Day”
Grilled Pork with Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters
Thursday, September 12: Puzzles/500
Chicken & Dumplings, Harvard Beets, Broccoli, Baked CookieVolunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, September 13: Puzzles
Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
