senior center menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, December 2: Puzzles Lemon Herb Chicken, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tropical Fruit
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, December 3: Puzzles/Euchre
Tater Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread, Peaches
Volunteers: Jeanette and Ron Dempewolf
Wednesday, December 4: Puzzles/Cribbage
Pork Loin with Gravy, Confetti Rice, Brussels Sprouts, Multi-Grain Bread, Rocky Road Pudding
Volunteer: Bea Hansen/Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, December 5: Puzzles/500
Meatloaf with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal FruitVolunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, December 6: Puzzles
Liver and Onions or Beef with Onion Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Cookie
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
