senior center menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, December 2: Puzzles    Lemon Herb Chicken, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tropical Fruit

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

Tuesday, December 3: Puzzles/Euchre

Tater Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread, Peaches

Volunteers: Jeanette and Ron Dempewolf

Wednesday, December 4: Puzzles/Cribbage

Pork Loin with Gravy, Confetti Rice, Brussels Sprouts, Multi-Grain Bread, Rocky Road Pudding

Volunteer: Bea Hansen/Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters

Thursday, December 5: Puzzles/500

Meatloaf with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal FruitVolunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, December 6: Puzzles

Liver and Onions or Beef with Onion Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Cookie

Volunteer: Linda Bennett