Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, September 2: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY
Tuesday, September 3: Puzzles/500
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Hamburger Bun, Cranapple Crisp
Volunteers: Jeanette & Ron Dempewolf
Wednesday, September 4: Puzzles Almond Dijon Chicken Breast, Italian Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Peaches
Volunteer: Bea Hansen/Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, September 5: Euchre-“A Musical Blast from the Past”
Beef Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Brussel Sprouts, Baked Cookie
Volunteer: Meg Baugh/Jr. Steines
Friday, September 6: Puzzles
Chicken Marsala, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Wheat Bread, Chocolate Raspberry Pudding
Volunteer: Charlene and Dave Nylander
