Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, September 2: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

    

Tuesday, September 3: Puzzles/500

BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Hamburger Bun, Cranapple Crisp

Volunteers: Jeanette & Ron Dempewolf

Wednesday, September 4: Puzzles    Almond Dijon Chicken Breast, Italian Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Peaches

Volunteer: Bea Hansen/Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters

Thursday, September 5: Euchre-“A Musical Blast from the Past”

Beef Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Brussel Sprouts, Baked Cookie

Volunteer: Meg Baugh/Jr. Steines

Friday, September 6: Puzzles

Chicken Marsala, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Wheat Bread, Chocolate Raspberry Pudding

Volunteer: Charlene and Dave Nylander