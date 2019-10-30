senior center menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, November 4: Puzzles
Savory Apricot Chicken, Whipped Potatoes, Harvard Beets, Fruit Cocktail
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, November 5: Puzzles/Euchre Beef Goulash, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteers: Jr. Steines
Wednesday, November 6: Puzzles/Cribbage
Potato Crusted Fish, Cheesy Rice, Italian Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters
Thursday, November 7: Puzzles/500
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Potatoe Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruited GelatinVolunteer: Meg Baugh
Friday, November 8: Puzzles
Pork Loin with Mushroom Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Wheat Bread, Applesauce
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
