senior center menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, November 4: Puzzles

Savory Apricot Chicken, Whipped Potatoes, Harvard Beets, Fruit Cocktail

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

Tuesday, November 5: Puzzles/Euchre    Beef Goulash, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteers: Jr. Steines

Wednesday, November 6: Puzzles/Cribbage

Potato Crusted Fish, Cheesy Rice, Italian Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters

Thursday, November 7: Puzzles/500

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Potatoe Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruited GelatinVolunteer: Meg Baugh

Friday, November 8: Puzzles

Pork Loin with Mushroom Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Wheat Bread, Applesauce

Volunteer: Linda Bennett