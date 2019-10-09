Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, October 14: CLOSED FOR COLUMBUS DAY
Tuesday, October 15: Puzzles/500-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am
Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Peppers, Pears
Volunteers: Charlene and Dave Nylander
Wednesday, October 16: Cribbage/Puzzles
Beef Chili w/ Beans, Baked Potato, Spinach, Baked Cookie
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, October 17: Puzzles/Euchre
Turkey Breast with Gravy, Bread Dressing, Broccoli, Fruited GelatinVolunteer: Jeanette and Ron Dempewolf
Friday, October 18: Puzzles
Country Fried Stead with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.