Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, October 14: CLOSED FOR COLUMBUS DAY

Tuesday, October 15: Puzzles/500-Fresh Conversations 11:00 am

Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Peppers, Pears

Volunteers: Charlene and Dave Nylander

Wednesday, October 16: Cribbage/Puzzles

Beef Chili w/ Beans, Baked Potato, Spinach, Baked Cookie

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, October 17: Puzzles/Euchre

Turkey Breast with Gravy, Bread Dressing, Broccoli, Fruited GelatinVolunteer: Jeanette and Ron Dempewolf

Friday, October 18: Puzzles

Country Fried Stead with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches