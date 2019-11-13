senior center menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, Nov. 18: Puzzles

Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Potatoes, Pears

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Puzzles/Euchre

Beef Chili w/ Beans, Baked Potato, Spinach, Baked Cookie

Volunteers: Ron and Jeanette Dempewolf

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Cribbage/Puzzles

Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, Nov. 21: Thanksgiving Meal

Turkey Breast with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Bread Dressing, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Pumpkin Crumble

Friday, November 22: Puzzles-Care Giver Class at 10:00-11:00 am by Sally Davies of Clover Ridge Place

BBQ Rib Patty on Wheat Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteer: Linda Bennett