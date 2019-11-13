senior center menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, Nov. 18: Puzzles
Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Potatoes, Pears
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Puzzles/Euchre
Beef Chili w/ Beans, Baked Potato, Spinach, Baked Cookie
Volunteers: Ron and Jeanette Dempewolf
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Cribbage/Puzzles
Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, Nov. 21: Thanksgiving Meal
Turkey Breast with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Bread Dressing, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Pumpkin Crumble
Friday, November 22: Puzzles-Care Giver Class at 10:00-11:00 am by Sally Davies of Clover Ridge Place
BBQ Rib Patty on Wheat Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.