Senior Menu

Senior Center Menu for Week of Sept. 30, 2019

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue

Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, September 30: Puzzles

Country Fried Stead with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, October 1: Puzzles/500

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit, Taco Sauce

Volunteers: Jeanette & Ron Dempewolf

Wednesday, October 2: Cribbage/Puzzles

Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad    Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters

Thursday, October 3: Puzzles/Euchre    Breaded Pollock, Mashed Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp

Volunteer: Ray Lang

Friday, October 4: Puzzles

Italian Pork Loin, Cheesy Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce

Volunteer: Charlene and Dave Nylander