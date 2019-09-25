Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, September 30: Puzzles
Country Fried Stead with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, October 1: Puzzles/500
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit, Taco Sauce
Volunteers: Jeanette & Ron Dempewolf
Wednesday, October 2: Cribbage/Puzzles
Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, October 3: Puzzles/Euchre Breaded Pollock, Mashed Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp
Volunteer: Ray Lang
Friday, October 4: Puzzles
Italian Pork Loin, Cheesy Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce
Volunteer: Charlene and Dave Nylander
