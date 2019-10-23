Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, October 28: Puzzles
Liver and Onions or Beef with Onion Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Cookie
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, October 29: Puzzles/500
Lemon Herb Chicken, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tropical Fruit
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, October 30: Cribbage/Puzzles-Flu Clinic 11:00 am
Tator Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread, Peaches
Volunteer: Bea Hansen/Glenda Miller/Shirley Peters
Thursday, October 31: Puzzles/Euchre
Sliced Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hamburger Bun, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Oreo BrownieVolunteer: Judi Daniels
Friday, November 1:
Meatloaf with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
