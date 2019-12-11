senior center menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, December 16: Puzzles

Potatoe Crusted Fish, Cheesy Rice, Italian Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, December 17: Puzzles/500

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruited Gelatin

Volunteers: Meg Baugh

Wednesday, December 18: Our Christmas Meal for Seniors    Glazed Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Cabbage with Carrots, Wheat Roll, Carrot Spice Cake

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, December 19: Puzzles/Euchre

Savory Apricot Chicken, Whipped Potatoes, Harvard Beets, Fruit CocktailVolunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, December 20: Puzzles

Beef Goulash, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteer: Linda Bennett