senior center menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, December 16: Puzzles
Potatoe Crusted Fish, Cheesy Rice, Italian Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, December 17: Puzzles/500
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruited Gelatin
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, December 18: Our Christmas Meal for Seniors Glazed Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Cabbage with Carrots, Wheat Roll, Carrot Spice Cake
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, December 19: Puzzles/Euchre
Savory Apricot Chicken, Whipped Potatoes, Harvard Beets, Fruit CocktailVolunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, December 20: Puzzles
Beef Goulash, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
