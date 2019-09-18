Bellevue
Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, September 23: Puzzles-First Day of Autumn
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Penne, Marinara Sauce, Green Peas, Mandarin Oranges
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, September 24: Puzzles/Euchre
Tuna Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Multi-Grain Bread, Cottage Cheese, Pineapple Tidbits
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, September 25: Cribbage/Puzzles
Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, September 26: Puzzles/500
Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peach Pie
Volunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, September 27: Puzzles- Fall Prevention-Madison Rolling @ 12 pm-Care Giver Class at 10:00-11:00 am by Sally Davies of Clover Ridge Place
Glazed Ham, Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Baked Cookie
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
