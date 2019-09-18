Senior Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue

Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, September 23: Puzzles-First Day of Autumn

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Penne, Marinara Sauce, Green Peas, Mandarin Oranges

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, September 24: Puzzles/Euchre

Tuna Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Multi-Grain Bread, Cottage Cheese, Pineapple Tidbits

Volunteers: Meg Baugh

Wednesday, September 25: Cribbage/Puzzles

Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin    Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, September 26: Puzzles/500

Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peach Pie

Volunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, September 27: Puzzles- Fall Prevention-Madison Rolling @ 12 pm-Care Giver Class at 10:00-11:00 am by Sally Davies of Clover Ridge Place    

Glazed Ham, Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Baked Cookie

Volunteer: Linda Bennett