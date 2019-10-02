Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, October 7: Puzzles Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, October 8: Puzzles/Euchre
Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Volunteers: Ray Lang/Karen Osar
Wednesday, October 9: Cribbage/Puzzles-“Boat Trip” Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters
Thursday, October 10: Puzzles/500
Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteer: Meg Baugh
Friday, October 11: Puzzles
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp
Volunteer: Linda Bennett
