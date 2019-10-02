Senior Menu

For the Week of October 7, 2019

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, October 7: Puzzles    Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, October 8: Puzzles/Euchre

Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake

Volunteers: Ray Lang/Karen Osar

Wednesday, October 9: Cribbage/Puzzles-“Boat Trip”    Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters

Thursday, October 10: Puzzles/500

Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteer: Meg Baugh

Friday, October 11: Puzzles

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp

Volunteer: Linda Bennett